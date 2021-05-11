Energy Security a Giant Reason for Renewable Grid May 11, 2021

A retired General, and a local rural official, both concerned about keeping energy flowing, both advocates of resilient, distributed energy.

Electrek:

The all-electric Ford F150 pickup truck is one of the most important vehicles for electrification in the US, where the F150 has been the most popular passenger vehicle in the country for a long time.

He compared it to Ford’s Model T and Mustang, as well as Toyota’s Prius and Tesla’s Model 3:

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning. America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.”