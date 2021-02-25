New Video: Climate Action Means Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!

February 25, 2021

Been sitting on this for almost 2 weeks waiting or Jennifer Granholm, who is mentioned here as “Secretary of Energy”, to get confirmed. That just happened.

Accuracy is everything.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “New Video: Climate Action Means Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!”

  1. Paul Caron Says:

    February 25, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    We are moving in that direction, away from fossil fuels and non-renewables, but in a capitalist way. Certainly not something that goes against Republican philosophy. The next hurdle I see is getting gas stations to start replacing pups with charging stations, and for a charge to take no more than 15 minutes. That’s when you will get the publics attention.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: