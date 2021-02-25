New Video: Climate Action Means Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!
February 25, 2021
Been sitting on this for almost 2 weeks waiting or Jennifer Granholm, who is mentioned here as “Secretary of Energy”, to get confirmed. That just happened.
Accuracy is everything.
February 25, 2021 at 2:12 pm
We are moving in that direction, away from fossil fuels and non-renewables, but in a capitalist way. Certainly not something that goes against Republican philosophy. The next hurdle I see is getting gas stations to start replacing pups with charging stations, and for a charge to take no more than 15 minutes. That’s when you will get the publics attention.