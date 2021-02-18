Politifact: No, Joe Biden did not Manipulate the Polar Vortex to Attack Texas February 18, 2021

What’s most astounding is that they judged, accurately, I think, that they had to take this one seriously.

There is a direct relationship between the stupidity and paranoia of right wing social media, and the severity of the disasters and humiliations we have been facing in the last year.

Politifact:

A powerful winter storm has left millions of people without power in Texas amid freezing temperatures. Some Facebook users blamed President Joe Biden — not for a particular policy, but for the storm itself. In a Feb. 15 post, Scott L. Biddle wrote that the storm resulted from “weather manipulation and controlling the jet stream” — something he assured people is “not a conspiracy theory.” “Joe Biden’s ‘Dark Winter’ statement was not a random thought, it was a foreshadow of what was to come,” Biddle wrote. “Texas is the only state to have its own, entirely independent electric grid separate from the rest of the United States. This is warfare, an attack on Texas by altering the jet stream, seeding the clouds, and ultimately causing the storm that blacked out over 4 million people.” “Sound crazy? Too hard to believe? Believe it.” Don’t believe it.

The post was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Facebook.) We reached out to Biddle — who wrote a book of COVID-19 conspiracy theories that was removed from Amazon — but we haven’t heard back. What he said isn’t true. First, let’s examine the “‘dark winter’ statement.” In November, Biden said the coronavirus pandemic could worsen over the winter months as Americans traveled for the holidays and were forced indoors by colder weather.