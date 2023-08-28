Polls Have Warning for Republicans on Climate, Progressive Issues

August 28, 2023

With purported “Next Generation” Republican Vivek Ramaswamy putting all his chips on Climate Denial last week, he has effectively become the face of GOP intransigence on science – Republicans become increasingly more vulnerable on the issue.

Polling expert John Della Volpe of Harvard Kennedy school on Meet the Press –

Gen Z is becoming more urgent, and even more progressive

The nation divides between those over 41, Gen Xers and Baby Boomers, and those under 41, Millenials and Gen Zers.

That coalition will be 40 percent of all voters in 2024

Millenials not becoming more conservative, but rather more progressive as they age

Heavily concerned about climate, and becoming more so

UPDATE: Below, CBS interview with Republican climate activist Benji Backer.

3 Responses to “Polls Have Warning for Republicans on Climate, Progressive Issues”

  1. jimbills Says:

    August 28, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Ramaswamy has a solution for that! Restricting voting rights is all the rage in the GOP:
    https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/10/ramaswamy-raise-voting-age-00096266

    Reply
    • rhymeswithgoalie Says:

      August 28, 2023 at 9:56 am

      But there’s something to the notion that “you value a country more — you value anything more, including a country — that you don’t just simply inherit, but that you have a stake in building and creating in some way,” he said.

      Note that his proposed requirements for voting have nothing to do with understanding how science works. Idiot.

      Reply
  2. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    August 28, 2023 at 10:31 am

    The received polling wisdom was that young people grew more conservative as they accumulated property and had kids. These latest generations have noticed that climate change doesn’t value your property and will be hell on your kids.

    Reply

