Polls Have Warning for Republicans on Climate, Progressive Issues
August 28, 2023
With purported “Next Generation” Republican Vivek Ramaswamy putting all his chips on Climate Denial last week, he has effectively become the face of GOP intransigence on science – Republicans become increasingly more vulnerable on the issue.
Polling expert John Della Volpe of Harvard Kennedy school on Meet the Press –
Gen Z is becoming more urgent, and even more progressive
The nation divides between those over 41, Gen Xers and Baby Boomers, and those under 41, Millenials and Gen Zers.
That coalition will be 40 percent of all voters in 2024
Millenials not becoming more conservative, but rather more progressive as they age
Heavily concerned about climate, and becoming more so
UPDATE: Below, CBS interview with Republican climate activist Benji Backer.
August 28, 2023 at 8:52 am
Ramaswamy has a solution for that! Restricting voting rights is all the rage in the GOP:
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/10/ramaswamy-raise-voting-age-00096266
August 28, 2023 at 9:56 am
Note that his proposed requirements for voting have nothing to do with understanding how science works. Idiot.
August 28, 2023 at 10:31 am
The received polling wisdom was that young people grew more conservative as they accumulated property and had kids. These latest generations have noticed that climate change doesn’t value your property and will be hell on your kids.