Polls Have Warning for Republicans on Climate, Progressive Issues August 28, 2023

With purported “Next Generation” Republican Vivek Ramaswamy putting all his chips on Climate Denial last week, he has effectively become the face of GOP intransigence on science – Republicans become increasingly more vulnerable on the issue.

Polling expert John Della Volpe of Harvard Kennedy school on Meet the Press –



Gen Z is becoming more urgent, and even more progressive

The nation divides between those over 41, Gen Xers and Baby Boomers, and those under 41, Millenials and Gen Zers.

That coalition will be 40 percent of all voters in 2024

Millenials not becoming more conservative, but rather more progressive as they age

Heavily concerned about climate, and becoming more so

UPDATE: Below, CBS interview with Republican climate activist Benji Backer.



Young people want environmental action, and we’re not going away.



I shared my thoughts about this week’s presidential debate on CBS👇 pic.twitter.com/tD8dSxVEHc — Benji Backer (@BenjiBacker) August 25, 2023