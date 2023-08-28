Idalia Update: Beginning to Bubble

with Peter Sinclair
Convection continuing to bubble inside #Idalia.Looks to me like once it constructs a solid core, it’s go time for intensification… pic.twitter.com/A3BjEgl80X— Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) August 28, 2023
Possible surge levels around the Tampa Bay area with Idalia's current track and intensity. This shows the area doesn't need a direct landfall to have big issues. Some of the highest numbers some have ever seen here possible. https://t.co/Hk3pbO7x8H pic.twitter.com/MVkHeTeign— Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) August 28, 2023
Manatee County, FL evacuation instructions: MANDATORY Level A (including all mobile homes) and VOLUNTARY Level B, effective 2:00 p.m. today. Citizens with special needs & not registered for this event should contact Manatee 3-1-1. #Idalia https://t.co/ScaBCPUR1Q— Dr. Rick Knabb (@DrRickKnabb) August 28, 2023
For #Idalia, model spread has narrowed significantly in the past 48 hours. After shifting east, both deterministic models and ensemble members are honing in on a Nature Coast hit. Too close for comfort to Greater Tampa Bay, with dangerous surge expected for much of the Gulf coast pic.twitter.com/dPmqr3gp7F— John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) August 28, 2023
