Idalia to Become Major Hurricane, Tampa at Risk August 28, 2023

After a few days of dithering as to how fast this storm would strengthen, it now seems clear that the ultra-warm Gulf will lead to rapid intensification, and a very dangerous storm.

Tampa very much in the crosshairs. Report above from WFAA in Tampa Bay area.

There it is. Tropical Storm #Idalia now forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall Wednesday morning just north of Tampa. Major life-threatening storm surge along and right of the center including Tampa. Fort Myers area will also have a storm surge as the tropical cyclone… pic.twitter.com/5hQLyiqp8P — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 28, 2023

National Hurricane Center Advisory: