Heads Up: Building Storm Enters Hot Gulf

with Peter Sinclair
The 12Z Hurricane models now all have a major hurricane at landfall around midnight Tuesday night. The models are in the 930-945 MB range. #flwx #Idalia pic.twitter.com/ekpIwFt4n1— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) August 26, 2023
This is 93L — the precursor to what will likely become #Idalia tomorrow. It will likely become a strong tropical storm or perhaps hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. A Florida impact expected Tuesday/Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Z5qmVuDEqA— MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) August 26, 2023
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
