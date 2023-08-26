EV Sales are What an “S” Curve Looks Like
August 26, 2023
What’s that old saying? Change comes slowly, slowly, ..then, all at once.
That’s what economist’s call the “S” curve of technology adoption.
Experts explain below:
with Peter Sinclair
What’s that old saying? Change comes slowly, slowly, ..then, all at once.
That’s what economist’s call the “S” curve of technology adoption.
Experts explain below:
August 26, 2023 at 4:47 pm
My caveat is that, while the S-curve works well for volume commodities (as with consumer products), more capital-intensive technologies don’t respond as quickly. (To some extent their S-curve is more spread out over time.)
SMR nukes, ships, and even offshore wind turbines are sensitive to more than just market demand. (Offshore wind farms have had erratic amounts installed in any one year, yet most of the forecast charts depict unnaturally smooth growth curves.) In some aspects of transitions we get the low-hanging fruit first, then hit snags based on politics, bureaucracy, regulations, and budgets.