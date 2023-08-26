EV Sales are What an “S” Curve Looks Like August 26, 2023

In 2019, 2.5% of cars sold worldwide were electric. That's set to reach 18% in 2023



At this rate, almost all new vehicles sold will be electric by 2030



That's 40% of global oil demand at risk, by 2030



Now you know why Big Oil is panicking @IEA Report: https://t.co/tNoW3tmQ2n pic.twitter.com/XyGcA9ePA7 — Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) August 26, 2023

What’s that old saying? Change comes slowly, slowly, ..then, all at once.

That’s what economist’s call the “S” curve of technology adoption.

