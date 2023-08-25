The Scientist and the Seditionist August 25, 2023

Discovered the post above on Micheal Mann’s timeline, highlighting a hate-tweet from Jeffrey Clark, one of the attorneys at the center of Trump’s plot to overturn the 2020 election – which reminded me once again of the large crossover between Seditionists, Putinists, and Climate Deniers.

I mean, if you don’t like Rule of Law, it makes sense that the immutable Laws of Physics would be absolutely infuriating.

For those that misplaced your Seditionist Indictments Scoresheets, a refresher on who Mr Clark is.

Washington Post:

Three days before Congress was slated to certify the 2020 presidential election, a little-known Justice Department official named Jeffrey Clark rushed to meet President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to discuss a last-ditch attempt to reverse the results.

Clark, an environmental lawyer by trade, had outlined a plan in a letter he wanted to send to the leaders of key states Joe Biden won. It said that the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns” about the vote and that the states should consider sending “a separate slate of electors supporting Donald J. Trump” for Congress to approve.

In fact, Clark’s bosses had warned there was not evidence to overturn the election and had rejected his letter days earlier. Now they learned Clark was about to meet with Trump. Acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen tracked down his deputy, Richard Donoghue, who had been walking on the Mall in muddy jeans and an Army T-shirt. There was no time to change. They raced to the Oval Office.

As Rosen and Donoghue listened, Clark told Trump that he would send the letter if the president named him attorney general. “History is calling,” Clark told the president, according to a deposition from Donoghue excerpted in a recent court filing. “This is our opportunity. We can get this done.” Donoghue urged Trump not to put Clark in charge, calling him “not competent” and warning of “mass resignations” by Justice Department officials if he became the nation’s top law enforcement official, according to Donoghue’s account. “What happens if, within 48 hours, we have hundreds of resignations from your Justice Department because of your actions?” Donoghue said he asked Trump. “What does that say about your leadership?” Clark’s letter and his Oval Office meeting set off one of the tensest chapters during Trump’s effort to overturn the election, which culminated three days later with rioters storming the U.S. Capitol. His plan could have decapitated the Justice Department leadership and could have overturned the election.

NBC News:

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark has surrendered to Georgia authorities after being charged in the racketeering casealong with former President Donald Trump and 17 others last week in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He was booked at the Fulton County Jail early Friday and released on a $100,000 bond. Clark, who served as assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s civil division from September 2020 to January 2021, helped promote Trump’s conspiracy theories about fraud in the presidential election. He was charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings. In the indictment, prosecutors said Clark pushed to send out an official Justice Department letter falsely claiming that investigators had “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States.” Trump supported Clark and planned to name him acting attorney general until he was threatened with mass resignations if he did so, according to the indictment.

—

Still waiting on the mugshot, but in the meantime, scrolling thru Mr Clark’s Timeline is a walk thru a menagerie of climate denial, Covid, and the paranoid Right Wing Fun House Mirror world.

Mr Clark posts a warning for readers not to “fall for nonsense” like “regular hand washing”…(note to self, don’t shake hands with Jeff Clark..)

Don’t fall for this nonsense a second time, America. https://t.co/NXfQj7Qcng — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) August 22, 2023

As well as mandatory Old Paranoid White Guy rantings about Greta Thunberg.

And so much more!

Correction Daniel: Energy policies based on the bought-and-paid-for astroturf “fears” of a Swedish teenager emerging on the world stage about as spontaneously as a Taylor Swift concert. Of course, there was no planning, no media rollout, no world tour.



Just up and appeared at… https://t.co/SYTAfdrcz7 pic.twitter.com/xSY6Butvp4 — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) July 28, 2023

Tucker Exposes the Climate Alarmists: ‘Not Doing One Thing That Doesn’t Enrich or Empower’ Themselves



“If you’re really worried about climate change caused by carbon dioxide, you’d probably be planting a lot of trees,” argued @TuckerCarlson. “Because they consume it [carbon… pic.twitter.com/B6O9bfLpgR — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 7, 2023