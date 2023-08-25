Handling the Insurance Exodus from Florida, California

August 25, 2023

You do not have flood insurance in your home owners policy.
But just about everywhere, the risk of damaging floods is going up, even for folks who thought they were not in a flood plain.
For now, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida are insurance cancellation hotspots, but this summer has shown us that other regions of North America are not exempt from risk.
This week it was Southeast Michigan’s moment in the barrel.

The video points out that many states have taxpayer funded back-up insurance funds, but that resource is expensive and inherently limited.

