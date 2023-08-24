Talking Climate Change with Southern Conservatives August 24, 2023

I’m not from the South, but I spend a lot of time talking about clean energy with people in very conservative areas of the midwest. I like to think I’ve made some friends.

Beyond Climate change, perhaps the most important part of this conversation is simply having a conversation across political and social boundaries, and finding out that we have common interests that we can work on together.

Anyway, I really like this series of vids that Trae Crouder, a proud product of rural Tennessee, has been making.