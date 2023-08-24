Ramaswamy Triples Down on Climate “Hoax” August 24, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy, aka – your most obnoxious college roommate, aka every woman’s nightmare blind date, aka the Youth Pastor who just did a line of coke before coming out for the sermon – summed up his Party’s view of climate change during the debate last night, calling it “a hoax”. (kind of like Covid, ya see)

Above, he defended the view to ABC News’ Terry Moran, basically saying he wasn’t a climate change denier and then ticking off the tired list of climate denial talking points, one by one, name dropping Steven Koonin, Bjorn Lomborg, and Alex Epstein.

Mike Mann had this:

Climate change is both a "hoax" AND "it's real" according to Vivek Ramiswamy, affectionately known as "Schrodinger's Prat"https://t.co/h20lLX2BZ3 — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) August 24, 2023