Ramaswamy Triples Down on Climate “Hoax”

August 24, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy, aka – your most obnoxious college roommate, aka every woman’s nightmare blind date, aka the Youth Pastor who just did a line of coke before coming out for the sermon – summed up his Party’s view of climate change during the debate last night, calling it “a hoax”. (kind of like Covid, ya see)

Above, he defended the view to ABC News’ Terry Moran, basically saying he wasn’t a climate change denier and then ticking off the tired list of climate denial talking points, one by one, name dropping Steven Koonin, Bjorn Lomborg, and Alex Epstein.

Mike Mann had this:

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: