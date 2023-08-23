Smoke, Particulates, Major Threat to Insects
August 23, 2023
Fossil fuels, man. Can’t move away from these fast enough.
Experts from universities around the world are in agreement about some bad news for bugs.
Air pollution is wreaking havoc on their ability to find food and mate, and the repercussions from disrupting things for the most diverse species group on the planet could be severe for us humans.
What’s happening?
Particulate matter — a mix of solid particles and small drops of liquid — in air pollution from vehicles, industry, and other sources, is messing up the natural survival ability of industrious insects. Many of them play crucial pollination roles.
ScienceDaily documented the research from the University of Melbourne, Beijing Forestry University, and the University of California Davis, all of which are noticing the same troubling problem: Insect antennas are getting contaminated with air pollution particulates.
The researchers studied how air pollution impacts houseflies and found particulates from coal, oil, wood fires, and other pollution collecting on antennas. The experts also found that wildfire smoke was impacting bees, wasps, and other species.
“While we know that particulate matter exposure can affect the health of organisms, including insects, our research shows that it also reduces insects’ crucial ability to detect [odors] for finding food and mates,” University of Melbourne Professor Mark Elgar said in the ScienceDirect report.
The Florida Museum of Natural History reports that there are 5.5 millionspecies of insects, and they comprise about 80% of animal life on the planet.
The vast majority get a bad rap as annoying creatures that bite, sting, and buzz, but museum associate professor and curator Dr. Akito Y. Kawahara said in a video clip that there’s much more to this vast species group.
They pollinate our food crops, serve as a food source in parts of the world, are used to make silk, and even help to develop drone innovations.
“They are so important in so many ways we don’t really understand,” Kawahara said in the clip.
Elgar added breaking down decaying material and recycling nutrients to the list of insect perks.
Unfortunately, ScienceDirect reported that about 40% of the Earth’s land has air pollution particles above the World Health Organization’s limits, putting the bugs at risk.
“Surprisingly, this includes many remote and comparatively pristine habitats and areas of ecological significance,” Elgar said in the report. “[B]ecause particulate material can be carried thousands of kilometers by air currents.”
The research team conducted several related experiments:
- Using a scanning electron microscope, they found that as air pollution increases, more particulate material collects on the sensitive antennae of houseflies. This material comprises solid particles or liquid droplets suspended in air and can include toxic heavy metals and organic substances from coal, oil, petrol, or woodfires.
- They exposed houseflies for just 12 hours to varying levels of air pollution in Beijing and then placed the flies in a Y-shaped tube ‘maze’. Uncontaminated flies typically chose the arm of the Y-maze leading to a smell of food or sex pheromones, while contaminated flies selected an arm at random, with 50:50 probability.
- Neural tests confirmed that antenna contamination significantly reduced the strength of odour-related electrical signals sent to the flies’ brains — it compromised their capacity to detect odours.
In addition, continuing research in bushfire-affected areas in rural Victoria has shown that the antennae of diverse insects, including bees, wasps, moths, and species of flies, are contaminated by smoke particles, even at considerable distances from the fire front.