Smoke, Particulates, Major Threat to Insects

Fossil fuels, man. Can’t move away from these fast enough.

Air pollution is wreaking havoc on their ability to find food and mate, and the repercussions from disrupting things for the most diverse species group on the planet could be severe for us humans.

Experts from universities around the world are in agreement about some bad news for bugs.

Particulate matter — a mix of solid particles and small drops of liquid — in air pollution from vehicles, industry, and other sources, is messing up the natural survival ability of industrious insects. Many of them play crucial pollination roles.

ScienceDaily documented the research from the University of Melbourne, Beijing Forestry University, and the University of California Davis, all of which are noticing the same troubling problem: Insect antennas are getting contaminated with air pollution particulates.

The researchers studied how air pollution impacts houseflies and found particulates from coal, oil, wood fires, and other pollution collecting on antennas. The experts also found that wildfire smoke was impacting bees, wasps, and other species.

“While we know that particulate matter exposure can affect the health of organisms, including insects, our research shows that it also reduces insects’ crucial ability to detect [odors] for finding food and mates,” University of Melbourne Professor Mark Elgar said in the ScienceDirect report.

The Florida Museum of Natural History reports that there are 5.5 millionspecies of insects, and they comprise about 80% of animal life on the planet.

The vast majority get a bad rap as annoying creatures that bite, sting, and buzz, but museum associate professor and curator Dr. Akito Y. Kawahara said in a video clip that there’s much more to this vast species group.

They pollinate our food crops, serve as a food source in parts of the world, are used to make silk, and even help to develop drone innovations.