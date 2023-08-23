In Texas, Batteries Bolster Grid, Buffer Heatwave, Beef Bottom Lines
August 23, 2023
Scientific American (subscription):
A battery boom is helping to stabilize the Texas power grid, offering a template for utilities that want to cut their greenhouse gases even as air conditioners hum wildly during heat waves.
The growth of batteries was evident last week when energy storage facilities injected a record amount of power into Texas’ electric system. It was badly needed on an evening when the state’s primary grid operator had called on consumers to conserve energy.
“I think it’s a really big deal. I think it’s underappreciated and under-talked about at this point,” said Doug Lewin, an Austin, Texas-based energy consultant who authors the Texas Energy and Power Newsletter. Without batteries, he said, “I think it’s likely that on Thursday night, we would have been in the emergency conditions.”
Texas has been at the center of a national debate over how to green the grid without jeopardizing reliability. The region has been battered in recent years by extreme weather events as the state’s power sector has undergone large changes, with coal generation falling rapidly and renewable production climbing quickly. Solar, in particular, has helped Texas navigate a prolonged heat wave this summer.
Batteries represent the next chapter in Texas’ evolution because they stabilize the grid in the evening, when energy demand is high and solar generation plummets. Texas has installed 2.5 gigawatts of battery capacity over the last five years — about a quarter of total U.S. battery capacity. Only California has installed more.
A scorching summer has put Texas’ new battery fleet to the test. The Austin area has recorded 44 consecutive days of temperatures in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Dallas is in the middle of a 19-day streak of temperatures above 105 F.
The searing heating has sent Texans rushing for relief. The use of air conditioners, coupled with population growth, has shattered records for power demand. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which runs the power grid serving 90 percent of the state, said Sunday it has broken its record for power demand 10 times this summer.
Grid conditions got particularly tight Thursday, when ERCOT urged residents to conserve electricity between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. due to high temperatures, elevated power demand and weak wind energy generation, which often picks up in the evening. Power prices surged to $5,000 per kilowatt-hour, the maximum amount allowed by ERCOT.
That’s when the batteries stepped in. They discharged 1.8 GW of power onto the grid and sent power prices falling to around $2,700 per megawatt-hour.
“It is like two nuclear power plants worth of support for the grid,” said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas, Austin, who studies the power system. “That comes in really handy when you’ve got scarce conditions, high prices, a power shortfall, that kind of thing.”
Batteries have the advantage of being easy to build, he added, noting that most of Texas’ capacity has been brought online in the last two years.
“It’s just a phenomenal kind of scale you can get very cheaply,” Webber said. “They’re just so much smaller and cheaper to install than a massive power plant. And they really help us get better economics out of the grid, because they can buy power when there’s excess power and then discharge power when there’s scarcity.”
But wait, there’s more..
Powerwall owners on the Tesla Electric plan in Texas are coming out of the recent heatwave with an extra $100 in their pockets on average.
Late last year, after gaining experience through its virtual power plants (VPPs), Tesla took things a step further with the launch of “Tesla Electric.”
Instead of reacting to specific “events” and providing services to your local electric utilities, as Tesla Powerwall owners have done in VPPs in California, Tesla Electric is actively and automatically buying and selling electricity for Tesla Powerwall owners – providing a buffer against peak prices.
The company is essentially becoming an energy retailer.
Tesla Electric is currently only available to Powerwall owners in Texas, but the company has plans to expand its products through this new division. We recently reported that Tesla planned to bring Tesla Electric to the UK.
The rates under Tesla Electric can be very advantageous, and during times of strong demand, Powerwall owners can make money by sending electricity back into the grid.
For example, Tesla reports that Tesla Electric customers with Powerwalls have made $100 over 10 days on average during the recent heatwave:
August 23, 2023 at 11:07 am
Full story of energy production and policy in Texas:
https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/texas-republican-war-on-renewable-energy/
It’s clear that renewables are a huge help to keeping the grid running, and Texas for years encouraged their growth in the state, but very recently Abbott and the Texas Legislature have all but declared war on them. This is likely to make things ‘dicey’, according to one expert, over the next 5 years.