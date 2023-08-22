Reed Timmer: Hilary Debris Flow/Flooding at Coachella August 22, 2023

Reed Timmer is out of his effing mind, and I mean that in the most literal way possible – but I bet he’ll have some of the best “what I did at Coachella” stories this summer.

Los Angeles Times:

Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley were digging out Monday from intense flooding and mudflows following Tropical Storm Hilary, which inundated roads and cut off the region’s key freeway, Interstate 10, for many hours.

Riverside County declared a local emergency in the wake of the storm that officials deemed would last at least a week as cleanup efforts get underway.

–

Palm Springs averages 4 to 5 inches of rainfall per year, said Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Hilary unleashed more than half of that Sunday. The Coachella Valley received 2 to 4 inches of rain at lower elevations, including in Palm Springs and Indio, and about 4 to 6 inches farther west, the weather service said.