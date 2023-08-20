Will Hilary Accelerate a California Insurance Meltdown?
August 20, 2023
Only 4 percent of US homeowners have flood insurance.
Your Homeowners policy may cover hailstorms, windstorms or blizzards, but not flooding.
Taxpayers, stand by to be the insurer of last resort for millions.
California’s home insurance market is set to suffer another blow as Berkshire Hathaway’s AmGUARD and Falls Lake Fire & Casualty Co. plan to withdraw from the state, according to filings with the state’s insurance department.
AmGUARD will stop writing personal line policies in the state effective August 21, 2023, according to a sample non-renewal notice. Additionally, the company, a subsidiary of WestGUARD, is also pulling its personal umbrella line from the state, as carrying an AmGUARD home policy is a requirement of the umbrella program, according to the company’s regulatory filings. This change affects policies with renewal inception dates of November 14, 2023.
As a result of its decision, AmGUARD will not be allowed to renew any policies from the withdrawn home insurance program into a similar program offered by the same insurer group in California. AmGUARD is also barred from filing a replacement homeowners program for at least three years after the effective date of the withdrawal, according to a letter from the state’s insurance regulator.
Falls Lake is pulling out of the market because it couldn’t obtain reinsurance, according to a letter the company filed with the California Department of Insurance. The filings indicate the changes will take effect on September 21, 2023.
West Coast market meltdown
This news comes just months after State Farm, Allstate and Farmers Insurance announced they would stop writing new home policies in the state. Additionally, Liberty Mutual recently pulled its business owner policy (BOP) line from the state starting this fall.
While the state’s high natural catastrophe risks have been making for a challenging market, it is not the only force weighing on California insurers. Also driving a large portion of this market turbulence is inflation and its effect on construction material and labor costs, which in turn drive up claims costs and that eventually works out to higher rates.
According to Bill Martin, president and CEO of Plymouth Rock Home Assurance, the average costs for repairs have increased as much as 40% for some claims.
“Natural catastrophes might be a bit of a catalyst, but they are not the only thing playing on insurers,” Martin told PC360. “The truth is that post-pandemic inflation would have happened with or without catastrophes. The catastrophes only exacerbate them because they create a kind of demand surge in addition to the supply chain issues and labor market challenges that are driving increases.”