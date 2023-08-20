Will Hilary Accelerate a California Insurance Meltdown?

Only 4 percent of US homeowners have flood insurance.

Your Homeowners policy may cover hailstorms, windstorms or blizzards, but not flooding.

Taxpayers, stand by to be the insurer of last resort for millions.

Property Casualty 360:

California’s home insurance market is set to suffer another blow as Berkshire Hathaway’s AmGUARD and Falls Lake Fire & Casualty Co. plan to withdraw from the state, according to filings with the state’s insurance department.

AmGUARD will stop writing personal line policies in the state effective August 21, 2023, according to a sample non-renewal notice. Additionally, the company, a subsidiary of WestGUARD, is also pulling its personal umbrella line from the state, as carrying an AmGUARD home policy is a requirement of the umbrella program, according to the company’s regulatory filings. This change affects policies with renewal inception dates of November 14, 2023.

As a result of its decision, AmGUARD will not be allowed to renew any policies from the withdrawn home insurance program into a similar program offered by the same insurer group in California. AmGUARD is also barred from filing a replacement homeowners program for at least three years after the effective date of the withdrawal, according to a letter from the state’s insurance regulator.

Falls Lake is pulling out of the market because it couldn’t obtain reinsurance, according to a letter the company filed with the California Department of Insurance. The filings indicate the changes will take effect on September 21, 2023.