The DeCarbonizing Challenge is, Well, Daunting August 20, 2023

Glen Peters’ graph, above, of our carbon challenge, caught my eye, and, following the reply threads, I came across this accurate restatement of the predicament.

Very important point comes about 2:36.

Getting slowly to Net Zero is very different from getting there quickly.

If you take the slow, upper boundary path to 2050, there’s a whole lot of carbon that you emit on the way that is going to make life all the more hellish even if you meet your zero emission goals.

Work to do.