In California, Flooding and Landslides Reported

with Peter Sinclair
Despite a lot of folks online claiming otherwise, there are multiple reports starting to emerge of more serious flash flooding now and highly energetic debris flows in some areas. Torrential rainfall continues in some places and will linger for hours in certain spots. #CAwx https://t.co/BnfmFHLYde— Dr. Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) August 21, 2023
HEADS UP!!!!!DANGEROUS FLOODING IN THE AREA BETWEEN POINT DUME…POINT MUGU…CAMARILLO…WESTLAKE VILLAGE…SOMIS AND SPANISH HILLS.THIS IS LIFE THREATENING FLOODING!!!!!! #CAwx— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 21, 2023
Wild scene at Dodger Stadium today pic.twitter.com/xXzQoT0N1T— BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 21, 2023
FLASH FLOODING in Palm Springs, California.Virtually every intersection looks like this.The city manager has declared a local emergency. If in a vulnerable location, seek higher ground NOW. pic.twitter.com/rSotsYTkWT— MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) August 20, 2023
MASSIVE DEBRIS PLUG FLOODING HEADED FOR PALM SPRINGS! Crossed I-10! #CAwx @RadarOmega @ReedTimmerAccu @JimCantore LIVE: https://t.co/HhK4soO3Tg @NWSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/2ZhFt7jt5S— Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) August 21, 2023
Major flash flooding has developed over western LA and eastern Ventura counties. Over two inches of rain has fallen in just 2 hrs, and torrential downpours continue as a rainband on the western side of #Hilary stalls. Water rescues due to trapped vehicles per @NWSLosAngeles.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/dkYY4IeyMv— Dr. Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) August 21, 2023
Very heavy rain continues across much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The highest rainfall totals as of 7 PM has been 6.15 inches at Leona Valley and 5.94 inches at Lewis Ranch. Here is the updated rainfall table: https://t.co/Z7fqkvNq1L #LARain #LAWeather #cawx #SoCal— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 21, 2023
Meanwhile, a 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake rattled the rain swept streets.
