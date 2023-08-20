Across North America, Late Summer Bringing Brutal Climate Impacts

Above – Maybe CO2 is not as good for plants as Exxon told you.

Toronto Globe and Mail:

Severe wildfires from Nova Scotia to British Columbia have cast a literal pall over the country – just as they have wreaked havoc around the world, from Maui to Greece to China – both as an everyday irritant and health scare, and as a dark manifestation of global warming. The more than 20,000 residents of the Northwest Territories who have been ordered to leave their homes, often along highways turned into corridors of flame, comes as the latest and most extreme reminder that the effects of a heating planet are literally at our doors.

Devon Allie, a 24-year-old software engineer living in Montreal, said the thick veil of smoke that descended on the city in June made him think of a volcanic eruption.

“For so long we’ve heard about climate change but you’ve never felt the impact so clearly and starkly,” he said. “When you see the whole city covered in smoke, which never happens, it’s a real show-stopper. Especially when the sun turns red. You can’t get more apocalyptic than that.”

