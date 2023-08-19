How Russia Exploited the Maui Fires August 19, 2023

Ryan McBeth is a military veteran YouTuber who regularly posts well researched, humorous and useful observations, usually on the nuts and bolts of military affairs from the point of view of a long time Army grunt.

He’s also no dummy, and has his eye on the bigger picture, as evidenced here.

Russia, by the way, has been a leading suspect in promoting disinformation around climate issues for many years, including the so-called “Climategate” emails hack, which first appeared on a Russian server in 2009.

This is an important development:



Chinese state media is joining forces with Russia to amplify a coordinated right-wing narrative about the US neglecting Hawaii. But China & Russia don’t care about Hawaii — they care about weakening the US. Especially our military. pic.twitter.com/5TB1KWH3B8 — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) August 19, 2023

I had posted an extended excerpt of Caroline Bueno’s amazing piece here, but she took exception to that, so I’ll just recommend you check out her great work on Substack.

