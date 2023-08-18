Yellowknife Edge: Canadian Fires Beyond Unprecedented

UPDATE: CNBC has Yellowknife evac video

We were choking on smoke way back in June.

That wasn’t even the fire season.

This is the fire season. Buckle Up.

BBC:

Residents of Yellowknife are scrambling to leave the northern Canadian city by air and road ahead of a noon Friday evacuation deadline.

There are hours-long queues at the airport and hundreds of passengers have been turned away from packed flights.

The main highway has long traffic queues with officials fearing the road could be cut off as the fire nears.

It is one of 240 fires in the Northwest Territories and was about 15km (9 miles) from Yellowknife on Thursday.

The outskirts of the city, home to 20,000 people, could be under threat on Saturday.

“I’m really anxious and I’m scared, I’m emotional,” Angela Canning told Associated Press after packing her camper van with her important belongings and her two dogs.

“I don’t know what I’m coming home to or if I’m coming home. There’s just so much unknowns here.”

The evacuation was ordered on Wednesday because authorities fear the main road in and out of the city could be cut off well before the fire reaches the city.

Reception areas have been set up in Calgary, Alberta, to take evacuees arriving by air or road.

Nearly 7,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in other parts of the territory and other parts of western Canada are also battling fires in the country’s worst season on record.