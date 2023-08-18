“Mind Blowing” : Friday Night Hurricane Hilary Update
August 18, 2023
Rare, historic.
Could bring flooding rains as far as Las Vegas and beyond.
Important to recognize that we are now in an era when storms that are not major hurricanes are causing major hurricane damage, owing to the amount of moisture they can bring, and in this case, to areas that normally do no see this kind of event.
August 18, 2023 at 11:43 pm
[image: Elon launches SPLASH-X as Hurricane Hilary bears down.png]
August 19, 2023 at 12:11 am
2-3 YEARS of precipitation in 2-3 days? Having lived in Las Vegas, I hope they move the homeless out of those drainage canals built beneath the city. The water has nowhere else to go.