“Mind Blowing” : Friday Night Hurricane Hilary Update

August 18, 2023

Rare, historic.

Could bring flooding rains as far as Las Vegas and beyond.
Important to recognize that we are now in an era when storms that are not major hurricanes are causing major hurricane damage, owing to the amount of moisture they can bring, and in this case, to areas that normally do no see this kind of event.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
  1. Michael Eisenscher, SolidarityINFOService Says:

    August 18, 2023 at 11:43 pm

    [image: Elon launches SPLASH-X as Hurricane Hilary bears down.png]

  2. ubrew12 Says:

    August 19, 2023 at 12:11 am

    2-3 YEARS of precipitation in 2-3 days? Having lived in Las Vegas, I hope they move the homeless out of those drainage canals built beneath the city. The water has nowhere else to go.

