In Summer of Extremes, Aging Climate Denial Cranks Double Down August 18, 2023

Above, the nauseating John Stossel interviews climate denier Judith Curry about the “Alarmists” pushing the “anti-capitalist agenda” of climate science, all for, she says, “fame and fortune”. (this interview has every thing – “Climategate!!”)

This at a moment in history when I’ve been fielding discrete calls and emails from very conservative folk who are being jarred out of the Fox News bubble by the sheer force of reality, and asking me “Tell me more about this climate change stuff, I’m starting to get freaked out.”

Meanwhile, in Montana, a youthful group of activists won a lawsuit against the state demanding the climate concerns be addressed in new permitting processes. Judith Curry was one of the witnesses that troglodyte state officials hoped would help the defense, and Curry charged them $61,600 for preparing it.

But… cue tiny violins..

Peter Gleick in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists:

The testimonies of climate scientists and other experts helped set the factual basis for the case. These experts, including a former United States Geological Survey scientist, university professors (including several from Montana), and an author of the Nobel Prize-winning report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, were all deemed “informative and credible.”

The judge also noted that the state failed to challenge or refute testimony that “climate change is a critical threat to public health” and that the young plaintiffs “have been and will continue to be harmed by the State’s disregard of GHG pollution and climate change.” The testimony of climate deniers, minimizers, or delayers, including Terry Anderson, was either criticized, or completely ignored. Seeley described Anderson’s testimony as “not well-supported, contained errors, and was not given weight by the Court.” Similarly, the testimony of Judith Curry, who minimizes the impacts of climate change, and disputes its severity, causes, and who has challenged the central premise of this case—the right to a ‘safe and stable climate’—ultimately wasn’t used or considered useful. According to the Daily Montanan, Curry reportedly charged the state of Montana at least $61,600 to prepare testimony, but Montana’s lawyers chose not to call her to testify. On her blog, Curry has boldly asserted that the Montana state attorneys were not competent, and claimed, “If I had been cross-examining these [climate science] witnesses, I would have shredded their testimony.” Among the judge’s ruling were clear findings of fact rejecting the arguments of climate deniers and accepting that humans are changing the climate, climate changes are accelerating, climate changes are already worsening the environment in Montana, and that human health, recreation, agriculture, and tourism are being affected. A long section documents the threats to Montana’s freshwater systems, fisheries, glaciers, snowpack, streams, and wildlife, noting “Montana’s water resources are critically important to Youth Plaintiffs and all Montana citizens and to many people beyond the State’s borders. Montanans must have a dependable supply of clean freshwater.” Based on its findings of fact, the court ruled that the youth plaintiffs have proven injury “resulting from the State’s failure to consider GHGs and climate change, including injuries to their physical and mental health, homes and property, recreational, spiritual, and aesthetic interests, tribal and cultural traditions, economic security, and happiness.”

Plaintiffs in the case Held v. Montana en route to the courthouse during the historic climate trial. (Photo: Our Children’s Trust/Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0)