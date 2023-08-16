Maui Fire Sparks Space Laser Conspiracies

The image above comes from a still-active blue check account that’s been generating traffic with bogus accounts of (presumably Jewish) space lasers starting fires in Maui.

I hate it here.

Vice:

As firefighters on the island of Maui continue to battle flare ups from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century, conspiracy theorists on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and in particular Twitter, are spreading claims that the U.S. government used directed energy weapons to cause the deadly blazes in order to turn Maui into a “smart island.”

The posts have racked up tens of millions of views and many of them remain on the platforms without any warning that the claims being made in them are entirely false.

While the claims about the government seeking to create a smart island or turn the fire-razed city of Lahaina into a 15-minute city are new, the idea that laser weapon systems developed by the government have been used to start the wildfires are nothing new, dating back to at least the devastating wildfires that raged across California in October 2017.

These claims merge two distinct conspiracy narratives: a deep distrust of governments, and claims that undermine the role of climate change in the dramatic increase in the number of wildfires raging across North America in recent years.



The fires in Maui began on August 8 and have so far claimed the lives of 99 people, with 1,300 more still unaccounted for, making this the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in a century. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, but there is no evidence so far that they were started deliberately.

But almost as soon as they began, social media users were making up wild allegations about the origins of the deadly blazes. One Instagram video posted on August 11 shows footage from the aftermath of the fires, with the narrator claiming it looks like the aftermath of a bomb being detonated. It has racked up millions of views on Instagram and on other platforms where it has been reposted.