Did EVs on Ship Catch Fire? Salvager Says No.

The Driven (Australia):

A large fire on a ship carrying 3,784 new cars from off the coast of the Netherlands last month was unlikely caused by an electric vehicle (EV), says the boss of the salvage company handling the wreck.

The Fremantle Highway, a Panama-flagged car and truck carrier chartered by K Line, was en route to Singapore from Bremerhaven in Germany when it caught fire on July 25.

Speculation widely blamed one of the 498 EVs on board after an employee of the ship owner, Japanese company Shoei Kisen Kaisha which also owned the 2021 Suez Canal-blocker Ever Given container ship, initially suggested an EV might be the culprit.

However, between 900 and 1000 cars including the EVs appeared to be in good condition, the chief of salvage company Royal Boskalis Westminster NV, Peter Berdowski, told media last week.

The fire probably started in the eighth deck of the 12 deck-ship as that is where the worst damage is, Berdowski told Bloomberg.

Berdowksi himself fanned the flames by saying “all experts with any knowledge on this topic agree that the transportation of electric vehicles introduces additional risks”.

Boskalis-owned Smit Salvage and Multraship were contracted to handle the salvage operation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The fire led to one death and the crew, 21 Indian nationals, needed to be rescued by helicopter and lifeboats, before the ship was towed to the Eemshaven port in northeastern Netherlands.