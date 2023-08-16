Denier Buffoon: Screw the Kids, Eff the Future – Climate Science “not Settled”

Former Texas Governor and well known climate denial buffoon Rick Perry (that’s all they could get to comment?) speaks out on this week’s Montana Court ruling in favor of young people demanding the state consider climate impacts in approving new developments.

A landmark court decision that Montana is violating its youngest residents’ rights to a clean and healthful climate could have legal repercussions well beyond the Treasure State.

Judge Kathy Seeley of the 1st Judicial District Court in Montana found Monday that youth in the state have a “fundamental constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment, which includes climate” as she struck down two laws that bar state agencies from considering the climate effects of fossil fuel projects.

“This is what climate justice in the courts, and protecting the constitutional rights of our childrens’ right to a safe climate, looks like,” said Nate Bellinger, senior staff attorney with Our Children’s Trust, the Oregon-based law firm that represented the 16 young Montanans.

Perry brings up the shibboleth about renewable energy purportedly failing during the 2021 Texas Valentine’s Day Blackout of 2021 – obviously he was not paying attention, as I was, during that event, leading to this video, which everyone needs to see if they have not.

Below, Perry’s hilarious and campaign-ending “Three Agencies of government I will eliminate” moment in the 2012 Republican Presidential Debate.