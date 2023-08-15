Trump on Maui Fire: What I Would Have Done

Trump says what happened in Maui never would’ve happened if he was president, and Biden and the Gov of Hawaii won’t help and just want to blame global warming. pic.twitter.com/mULOTWE6dn

Reminder:

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW):

Newly obtained documents reveal that in the year and a half following Hurricane Maria, which caused an estimated $90 billion of damage in Puerto Rico, the Federal Emergency Management Agency only sent $3.3 billion in federal disaster aid to local authorities in the U.S. territory. Not only do these records undercut Trump’s claim at the time that Puerto Rico had received $91 billion in federal aid, but they make Trump’s new $13 billion FEMA aid package for Puerto Rico look even more politically motivated.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing around 3,000 people and destroying the islands’ electrical system. A year and a half later, in April 2019, Trump tweeted that “Puerto Rico got 91 Billion Dollars for the hurricane, more money than has ever been gotten for a hurricane before & all their local politicians do is complain & ask for more money.” It was clear at the time that Trump’s number was incorrect, so CREW requested records from FEMA to see how much money had actually been allocated and granted to local authorities by the agency for disaster relief in Puerto Rico.

While these records are not a full accounting of the entire federal government’s disaster aid to the territory, they show that much of the $15 billion obligated by FEMA had not actually been spent.