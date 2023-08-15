Clean Energy, Carriages, and Cow Pox August 15, 2023

Oxford researcher Jan Rosenow on Twitter:

When horses were replaced by cars there was a lot of resistance & scaremongering by the incumbent horse industry. Here’s an old anti car advert by a horse carriage company.

History now repeats itself with countless scare stories about renewables, heat pumps & electric vehicles.

—

Same thing for electricity.

And don’t get the Anti-Vaxxers of 1802 started.

Wiki:

In this cartoon, the British satirist James Gillray caricatured a scene at the Smallpox and Inoculation Hospital at St. Pancras, showing cowpox vaccine being administered to frightened young women, and cows emerging from different parts of people’s bodies. The cartoon was inspired by the controversy over inoculating against the dreaded disease, smallpox. Opponents of vaccination had depicted cases of vaccinees developing bovine features and this is picked up and exaggerated by Gillray.

—-

Some things never change.

I met yesterday with a State Legislator (I live in Michigan) and explained to her that local officials in rural areas were under a well organized attack from fossil fuel interests using a sophisticated social media driven misinformation campaign.

This is a very nice, smart person, who has been introducing bills in support of clean energy. But she has not spent the amount of time I have in local township halls across the midwest.

She said, “I’ve never heard of this.”

Just as it’s hard to explain why people are still refusing to get vaccinated even as their peer group is dying at accelerated rates – it’s hard to understand the fear campaign against clean energy, but it certainly has precedents in human history.