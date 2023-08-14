Above, CNBC’s Diana Ollick reports on a study of economic impacts of wildfire smoke events. Turns out that having your customers and employees choking on unbreathable air is bad for business.

I know. Crazy, right?

In other news:

Stat:

Smoke permeates everything and impacts everyone. The visible stew of carbon and particulates typically from emission sources travels in the air, shrouds buildings, suffocates birds, and penetrates deep into the lungs. Now researchers believe wildfire smoke may impact the brain too.

Scientists found that people living in areas with high levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, could have a greater risk of developing dementia in their late stage of life. “We saw specifically that emissions from agriculture and wildfires may be more harmful to the brain,” said Boya Zhang, the lead author of a new study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine. “It’s really intriguing to us,” the doctoral student at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health in Ann Arbor told STAT.

It took a while for scientists to find evidence for a link between air pollution and neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. But which specific air pollution sources contribute to this association remains an enigma. The new study is among the first to examine whether PM2.5 from different emission sources carry different risks and show a strong link between exposure to wildfire-specific PM2.5 and neurodegenerative disease.

“It’s a great study, a great population, and it’s got terrific data,” said Marc Weisskopf, a professor of environmental epidemiology and physiology at Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health. “They’re going the next step to parse out what are the different components of air pollution that matter more than others.”