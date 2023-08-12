Hurricane Season Preview: Storms that Stall Now a Hallmark of Warming Climate August 12, 2023

I produced this shortly after Cat 5 Hurricane Dorian exhibited a catastrophic 40 hour stall over the Bahamas.

Shouldn’t be lost on anyone what similar behavior over South Florida, just a short distance away, might mean.

Two key points: warmer oceans means heat, which is fuel for Hurricanes, extends to greater depths. In cooler waters, Cyclones are somewhat self-limiting in that they stir up cooler water from depths, and cut off their own energy supply. When deeper water is still warm, the cycle just keeps feeding on itself.

Also, there is evidence that slower moving Jetstream currents mean there is a tendency for storms to stall, and linger over one area, for an extended period – as did Dorian, but also Harvey over Houston, and Florence over the Carolinas.

Something to keep an eye out for, if, as NOAA now says, we are in for an Above Average season.