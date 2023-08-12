Climate Crisis Animal Vid of the Week: Maui Fire’s Animal Toll
August 12, 2023
The Hawaiian Humane Society echoed the Maui Humane Society’s sentiments in its Facebook post, urging readers to support Maui’s pets.
“THE NUMBER ONE THING NON-MAUI RESIDENTS CAN DO TO HELP MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY IS TO DONATE. Right now, thousands of people and pets are displaced. Many lost pets are scared and injured, and your donations will help pay for the medical attention they need!” the Hawaiian Humane Society wrote.
Along with asking for help from the larger community, the Maui Humane Society also created a Facebook Group for the local community to get assistance. The Maui Fires Pets Help Group is a place for “individuals who are able to help to connect with those in need,” according to the Maui Humane Society.
So far, the group includes posts about missing pets in the Lahaina area and resources available to shelters and pet owners looking for assistance.
On Tuesday evening, a female dog in Lahaina was rescued by a local volunteer firefighter. The dog arrived at the Maui Humane Society with severe burns on her body, scorched whiskers and blisters covering her paws. Although she was wearing a harness, the dog had no microchip.
“Her paws have been completely scorched down to the bone,” Shannon said. “She is currently stable and in our care right now.”
Shannon described the displaced dog as “absolutely darling,” though still scared, disoriented and in shock. She is one of the fortunate ones, Shannon said, explaining that thousands of other displaced animals probably won’t make it out alive.
The female dog is one of about six animals that have been evacuated from the flames by emergency personnel and taken directly to the Maui Humane Society. Another male dog was found at the Lahaina Fire Station and was brought to the Maui Humane Society on Thursday evening, as was a second female dog found wandering aimlessly on the street. So far, only one rescued dog — named Roman — has been reunited with his owners.
“That was phenomenal,” Shannon said.
After the fires broke out, only emergency personnel were allowed into Lahaina — the most devastated zone — though the thousands of residents who were evacuated were able to return to the area Friday, officials said.
Once that happens, staff at the Maui Humane Society shelter in Puunene — about an hour drive from Lahaina — are expecting an influx of wounded animals to arrive.
Given that the shelter was already at full capacity, staff put out a desperate plea on social media, asking for urgently needed donations and emergency foster care, so they could free up space at the shelter and procure needed supplies.
There is a Maui Fire Pets Facebook page, here.