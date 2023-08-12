Climate Crisis Animal Vid of the Week: Maui Fire’s Animal Toll

The Hawaiian Humane Society echoed the Maui Humane Society’s sentiments in its Facebook post, urging readers to support Maui’s pets.

“THE NUMBER ONE THING NON-MAUI RESIDENTS CAN DO TO HELP MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY IS TO DONATE. Right now, thousands of people and pets are displaced. Many lost pets are scared and injured, and your donations will help pay for the medical attention they need!” the Hawaiian Humane Society wrote.

Along with asking for help from the larger community, the Maui Humane Society also created a Facebook Group for the local community to get assistance. The Maui Fires Pets Help Group is a place for “individuals who are able to help to connect with those in need,” according to the Maui Humane Society.

So far, the group includes posts about missing pets in the Lahaina area and resources available to shelters and pet owners looking for assistance.

