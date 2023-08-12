As America Roasts, Burns, and Drowns, Republican Announces Fossil Fuel Energy Plan with Gas Pump Fail

Just after the warmest month ever recorded globally, the Mike Pence Presidential campaign kicked off a tone-deaf campaign to supercharge the fossil fuel industry.

Reviews have been mixed.

New York Post:

The former vice president uploaded the video to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the Biden administration for the steep cost of gas. The clip has been viewed more than three million times.

“Remember $2 gallon gas? I do,” Pence tells the camera as he removes the nozzles and places it inside the filler of the red truck. “And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy.”

Commenters, however, appeared to be more focused on Pence’s poor acting than recalling the lower prices.

“Never used a gas pump before?” one person replied to the ad.

“You didn’t have the courage to select your fuel grade,” a second mocked.

“Did people from New Jersey teach you to pump gas, Mike???” a third gawked.

The Indiana Republican seemingly failed to pick a fuel grade before removing the gas hose, causing the pump to beep continuously while he spoke about the increases in gas and electricity costs and his plan to fix the price hikes.

The non-stop beeping didn’t help to get viewers’ attention.

“The beep LOL,” a commenter wrote.

“Make the beeping stop!!!” another pleaded.

“How can this dipstick fix our energy independence when he can’t even push the button that chooses which octane gas he wants to make the ‘beeping’ sound stop?!” comedian and actor Rob Scheider tweeted.

Pence also never squeezed the lever of the hose’s handle to release gas into the tank.

“My super-relatable brother in Christ… it doesn’t work when you don’t hold down the handle,” an X user said sarcastically.

One person took it upon himself to spell out the instructions for the once second-in-command leader of the US.

“You absolute idiot. You have to select the type of gas that you want before you stick the thing in the gas hole. Then, you have to press the lever to make the gas actually come out!” he replied to the ad. “Are you stupid? It’s obvious you haven’t pumped gas in years!”

———-

The Ad was part of Pence’s rollout of a new Energy Plan as part of his Presidential Campaign, which just cleared the minimum threshold to allow him participation in the upcoming televised Republican Debate.



The Wall Street Journal immediately grasped the fundamentals of the “Energy Plan” in their headline.

Wall Street Journal:

Calling out President Biden’s unrealistic assumptions about green energy is a good start. From there, Mr. Pence promises to:

• “Take advantage of the shale revolution by opening federal lands for leasing.”

• Reform the National Environmental Policy Act “to cut permitting times in half and get domestic energy online.”

• Review and remove Mr. Biden’s executive orders that stand in the way, such as regulations on the “social cost of carbon” that “give federal agencies extraordinary new power to regulate every type of energy.”

• Repeal “the host of refinery regulations put in place in recent years and establish goals to increase refinery capacity.”

• Deregulate liquefied natural gas infrastructure to “build more pipeline capacity and export terminal facilities.”

• Provide long-term regulatory certainty, regardless of which party controls Washington, by passing “laws that statutorily guarantee access to energy development and extraction while setting specific timetables for government leases and approvals.”

• “Eliminate the Department of Justice’s ‘Office of Environmental Justice,’ and stop policies that help extremists use the courts to stop domestic energy production.”