The Weekend Wonk: Al Gore’s New TED Talk – “Do You Take Us For Fools?” August 11, 2023

Al Gore gives another stemwinder here, focusing on Fossil Fuel industry efforts to hijack the COP Process, and, they hope, steer the global energy transition to their advantage.

The empty (so far) promise of “Carbon Capture” as the pretense for business as usual.

The Oil Industry CEO running the next round of climate negotiations is simultaneously leading an investment spree



He’s plowing $150 billion into more oil and gas and petrochemicals



You can’t make this stuff up https://t.co/U2lV3p3H5v — Justin Guay (@Guay_JG) August 9, 2023