Running from Fire? Make the Lake, or Pool, your Last Resort

Good advice for anyone considering a vacation, a stay in the woods, just hanging out in your town, or basically living on Altered Earth.

Washington Post:

Jack Minassian, an associate professor of fire science at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, said the water is “a last resort” to escape a fire.

“The better option is to evacuate early,” Minassian said. He recommends people create an evacuation plan with multiple escape routes in case they need to leave their home because of a wildfire.

Experts say in recent years there’s been a proliferation of “no-notice” wildfires where residents have little to no warning to leave their homes.

There are stories of people jumping into pools, lakes or oceans to find refuge from wildfires. In 2017, one California couple survived by staying in a neighbor’s pool for hours as the nearby houses burned, but another woman perished in a pool, possibly overcome by smoke.

Experts say you should do everything you can to get out of the area rather than being forced into water to escape a fire. Even if you’re submerged underwater and protected from the burning flames, you’re still at risk from ash and embers falling from the sky. And it’s going to become harder to breathe if the fire is raging around you.

“You probably won’t get burned, but that’s not what’s going to kill you,” said Carl Otsuka, fire inspector for the Honolulu Fire Department. “It’s the smoke that’s going to kill you.”

Otsuka said that if the roads are blocked, you should grab a bicycle or do whatever you can to get away. Try to relocate uphill, upwind, to get away from the billowing smoke, he said.

Crystal Kolden, a professor of fire science at the University of California at Merced, said people often imagine wildfires travel in a “wall of flame,” and once the fire sweeps past you, you’re relatively safe.

Wildfires, like the one in Maui, do travel fast, but smaller fires can “hopscotch” in front of the main inferno. Certain sources of fuel, like houses, burn for hours.

“You can’t outrun these fires,” Kolden said.

All of this means that if you seek refuge in the water, you may be stuck there for several hours “before the coast is clear,” Kolden said.