More Job Openings: Baby Seal Counters Needed

Just trying to help here. It’s been a hell of a summer.

If you missed out on the Walrus Snuggler positions in Alaska, I have another sanity-restoring opportunity for those enthusiastic to collect hard data on fuzzy fur-babies.

It’s unpaid, but then, so are a lot of interns in Manhattan.

Indy100:

The Manx Wildlife Trust is looking for two volunteers to live on a remote island off the south coast of the Isle of Man to count seals for the annual survey this autumn.

The volunteers will temporarily relocate to the Calf of Man, to conduct the yearly seal survey for nine weeks to get a better understanding of the seal population.

Manx Wildlife Trust said they need two enthusiastic volunteers to conduct the 11-week survey, which includes two weeks to complete a data analysis of the findings.

Applications are now open, with tasks including daily visits to pupping sites to count the number of births and photographing each adult seal, as well as each pup with its mother, to compare their images with an ID catalogue.