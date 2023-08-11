Could Europe Run Out of Water?

We think of water shortages as something we see on television from some remote corner of the developing world.

A lot of people heading for a rude shock.

Independent:

Europe is on the verge of a catastrophe as groundwater reserves dry up, scientists have warned.

During the summer months of 2018 and 2019, there was a severe water shortage in Central Europe.

Since then, there has been no significant rise in groundwater levels, which have remained constantly low.

The severe drought is damaging natural habitats, affecting agriculture and creating major energy shortages, a new study reveals.

The effects of this prolonged drought were evident in Europe during the summer of 2022.

Dry riverbeds and the slow disappearance of stagnant waters severely impacted both nature and people.

Numerous aquatic species lost their habitats, while dry soil caused many problems for agriculture.

The energy shortage in Europe also worsened as a result. Without sufficient amounts of cooling water, nuclear power plants in France struggled to generate enough electricity.

Hydroelectric power plants also struggled to fulfil their function due to the lack of water.