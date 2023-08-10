Openings in Alaska: Walrus Snugglers Needed

This is not a remote work opportunity – you’ll have to come in.

Washington Post:

The walrus pup was writhing slowly on the frozen ground of an Alaskan oil field, and it was clearly in distress.

About four miles inland from the Beaufort Sea, a worker saw the 150-pound calf on the North Slope tundra near a road running through a ConocoPhillips Alaska oil field. The baby Pacific walrus was alone, and there were no adult walruses in sight.

Walrus pups in the wild rely on near-constant maternal care in their first two years of life, so the orphaned calf was clearly in trouble.

After consulting several wildlife agencies, ConocoPhillips airlifted the dehydrated walrus about 700 miles for treatment to the Alaska SeaLife Center’s Wildlife Response Program in Seward, said Carrie Goertz, a veterinarian who is director of animal health at the center.

“It’s unusual to get a walrus here — we’ve only had 10 of them [in 25 years],” Goertz said. “We don’t know how this particular baby became separated from his mother, but we knew that he wouldn’t survive without immediate intervention.”

“He’d apparently been out there for a while because he was in starvation mode,” Goertz added about the pup, which was found on July 31.

he and her staff quickly put together a plan to care for the walrus, which included antibiotics for a possible infection, treating him for dehydration and bottle-feeding him one liter of formula every three hours.

And there was one more critical element: The baby walrus would need to have someone available to cuddle with him, 24/7.

“Walruses are incredibly social,” Goertz explained. “Walruses love lying up against each other, so we want to emulate that closeness the best that we can.”