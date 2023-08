Drone Footage Shows Wind Driven Maui Fires August 10, 2023

Towards the end, very good view of how the fire is being driven directionally by a strong wind.

Daniel Swain PhD on Twitter:

Aerial footage from the late night hours on Aug 8th clearly illustrates the wind-driven nature of the catastrophic #MauiFires. Note the elongated tendrils of fire burning in grass and brush moving rapidly in alignment with strong downslope winds.