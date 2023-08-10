Burning the Banyan Tree. 36 Dead in Maui Fire Disaster
August 10, 2023
Will be updating.
Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.
The fire took the island by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood in Lahaina Town, which dates to the 1700s and has long been a favorite destination of tourists. Crews battled blazes in several places on the island Wednesday, and the flames forced some adults and children to flee into the ocean.
At least 36 people have died, according to a statement from Maui County late Wednesday that said no other details were available. Officials said earlier that 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people injured. The 2018 Camp Fire in California killed at least 85 people and virtually razed the town of Paradise.
Michael Mann on Twitter:
What we’re seeing in #Maui is a “compound” climate catastrophe, where an immediate factor (in this case, unusually strong winds from the outer bands of a passing hurricane) interact w/ background state (extreme drought that has been in place for a month)
August 10, 2023 at 11:48 am
“In the richest country in the history of the world, the government will leave its citizens on the ground to die of climate impacts on the same day that “the good party” President takes false credit for climate action”
So, Biden, who actually DID something positive for the environment, is not worthy because people on the other side of the world are dying during a catastrophe?
Twitter is a cesspool.
August 10, 2023 at 1:48 pm
That’s X, now, which makes it a better cesspool.