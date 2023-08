Agonizing in Alaska as River Slowly Swallows Home August 10, 2023

As Paul Harvey used to say, “and now..the Rest of the Story.”

You’ve probably seen the house collapsing into the Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska, a few days ago following the breakup of an ice dam on the rapidly melting Mendenhall Glacier.

You may have thought, “Well, you shouldn’t build so close to the river.”

The video below gives agonizing context of the raging river’s relentless creep.

This is from the Mendenhall River Floods in Alaska.



This happened over a span of six hours. 😧



Can you imagine watching that happen to your home knowing there’s nothing that can save it? pic.twitter.com/VGxXMFlWqI — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) August 6, 2023