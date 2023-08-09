Welcome to Paradise – Tourists Flee Maui Fires

with Peter Sinclair
This is what it looked like earlier on Maui. If you've been to my hometown of Lahaina…I fear it is no longer. I dread what it will look like in the morning. An apocalyptic scene is unfolding due to the fires raging across my island. Please pray for us. pic.twitter.com/88V2kjjpyV— HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 (@HawaiiDelilah) August 9, 2023
This is what it looked like earlier on Maui. If you've been to my hometown of Lahaina…I fear it is no longer. I dread what it will look like in the morning. An apocalyptic scene is unfolding due to the fires raging across my island. Please pray for us. pic.twitter.com/88V2kjjpyV
Extremely dangerous wildfire situation is ongoing in West Maui as strong winds up to 60 mph are pushing flames toward populated areas in and around Lahaina. pic.twitter.com/YxRvQp7AxI— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 9, 2023
Extremely dangerous wildfire situation is ongoing in West Maui as strong winds up to 60 mph are pushing flames toward populated areas in and around Lahaina. pic.twitter.com/YxRvQp7AxI
UPDATE: Lahaina from the air.
Lahaina is along the stretch between the West Maui Mountains (old volcano remnants) and the sea. A couple of miles south of the center of town the only way out narrows to a small highway one lane each way.
August 9, 2023 at 6:06 pm
