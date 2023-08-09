Welcome to Paradise – Tourists Flee Maui Fires

August 9, 2023

UPDATE: Lahaina from the air.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Welcome to Paradise – Tourists Flee Maui Fires”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    August 9, 2023 at 6:06 pm

    Lahaina is along the stretch between the West Maui Mountains (old volcano remnants) and the sea. A couple of miles south of the center of town the only way out narrows to a small highway one lane each way.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: