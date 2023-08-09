Is This the Pyrocene Age? Wildfires Swallowing Towns August 9, 2023

They’re starting to call it the Pyrocene – the age of Fire.

Above, remembering 2021’s Marshall Fire, in Boulder County, Colorado, in which high winds combined with extraordinary dry conditions to blowtorch thousands of buildings.

Lytton Canada, a city in the glacial valleys of British Columbia, while reaching record temperatures of 121°F, breaking old records by a mind-blowing 17 degrees, simply burst into flames and was razed in 2021.

Santa Rosa California, after the Tubbs Fire in 2017

In 2017, the Tubbs Fire charred 5000 buildings in Santa Rosa California.

Now, Lahaina, in Maui, erased by wind driven fires after drought.