GOP Presidential Candidate Confirms Climate Denial Status
August 9, 2023
“The Reasonable one” among Republican Presidential candidates is still captive to the Climate Denial industry.
with Peter Sinclair
“The Reasonable one” among Republican Presidential candidates is still captive to the Climate Denial industry.
August 9, 2023 at 5:42 pm
Climate’s gotta wait until the border is secure?
Hey, Putin. Hey, Saudi’s. Did you hear that?
August 9, 2023 at 6:01 pm
Ask the reverse: Who buys climate disruption? Will any Republican publicly admit they do?
August 9, 2023 at 6:09 pm
Climate change is aggravating the migration problem, you dolt.
August 9, 2023 at 6:11 pm
Gee, didn’t know so many tune in here for GOP presidential news.