GOP Presidential Candidate Confirms Climate Denial Status

August 9, 2023

“The Reasonable one” among Republican Presidential candidates is still captive to the Climate Denial industry.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
4 Comments »

4 Responses to “GOP Presidential Candidate Confirms Climate Denial Status”

  1. ubrew12 Says:

    August 9, 2023 at 5:42 pm

    Climate’s gotta wait until the border is secure?
    Hey, Putin. Hey, Saudi’s. Did you hear that?

    Reply
  2. ecoquant Says:

    August 9, 2023 at 6:01 pm

    Ask the reverse: Who buys climate disruption? Will any Republican publicly admit they do?

    Reply
  3. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    August 9, 2023 at 6:09 pm

    Climate change is aggravating the migration problem, you dolt.

    Reply
  4. ecoquant Says:

    August 9, 2023 at 6:11 pm

    Gee, didn’t know so many tune in here for GOP presidential news.

    Reply

