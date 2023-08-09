Do Climate Extremes Mean the End of Summer Vacation? August 9, 2023

Her’s some good beach reading – New York Times thought piece triggered climate deniers this week when it simply asked a good question – where can you go for a break now without worrying about some horrible climate amped extreme event making it miserable?

The answer at this moment, as I write, would be, Michigan, where it’s sunny, 74 degrees, with just enough humidity to soften the gentle breeze coming in the window. Key indicator – Air Quality Index is a relatively low 54, so that’s nice also – considering the choking smoke we have had for several periods earlier in the summer, and which could come back with a shift in winds. Impossible to convey the gut punch images like this have been.

Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge connects the lower and upper peninsulas, and is considered “Gateway to God’s Country” by locals. It was shrouded in choking wildfire smoke for several periods earlier this summer.



We’ve had a lot of images this season from holiday havens that have been more hellish than heavenly. I didn’t have to search hard to find the video above of Greek wildfires triggering an explosion at an Ammo dump.

New York Times:

You can’t escape the orange. That’s what travelers this summer have been reckoning with — swaths of tangerine, traffic cone and burnt sienna on maps indicating record high temperatures around the globe. Four concurrent heat domes from the southern United States to East Asia descended on millions — Phoenix residents enduring 31 days of 110-degree-plus temperatures. Italians in more than a dozen cities under extreme weather warnings. And in South Korea, at least 125 people were hospitalized for heat-related conditions at the World Scout Jamboree. In Florida, it got so bad in June that Jacki Barber, 50, a clinical social worker and eighth-generation Floridian, canceled a beach trip to St. Augustine. “The water temperature was like 89 degrees,” Ms. Barber said. “We’re used to hurricanes ruining plans, tropical storms, even just bad thunderstorms,” she said. “But I don’t recall ever looking at anyone and saying ‘It’s too hot to go to the beach.’” As the summer travel engine kicked into high gear this year, it wasn’t just the scorching heat affecting carefully laid plans. There were also fires, floods, tornadoes and hail storms. Eight inches of rainfall left parts of Vermont coping with catastrophic floods. Tens of thousands of people, including thousands of tourists, had to evacuate islands in Greece because of wildfires. (Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday offered a free weeklong stay in 2024 to those travelers affected — in spring or fall.) The popular music festival Awakenings canceled a date in the Netherlands because of concern over hail, lightning and thunderstorms.

Below, Climate Denier mainstay Marc Morano, claims on Fox News that the Times piece was part of a “Climate Science Psyop” on the American people, and worried about his “freedom of movement”.

Times again:

Increasingly dangerous weather now hits classic summer destinations, with conditions growing more erratic, expensive and deadly. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States has experienced four climate disasters since May, each causing over a billion dollars in damages. The National Park Service estimates that more visitors have died of heat-related causes since June than do in an average year. The indirect toll is almost certainly higher: A recent study found that summer heat waves killed 61,000 people in Europe last year. Summer trips have long been treasured. Sure, airport lines are longer and hotel rooms go quicker, but school’s out, the sun’s out and beaches beckon. Summer travel cuts across social class; whether you go to a state fair or Sardinia, you cash in precious vacation days. You suntan, you eat more indulgently and reach for your wallet with less angst. Travel helps you hide from reality, or at least pause it for a bit. But even if the idea of a summer getaway remains culturally resilient, is it still practical? Where to go is certainly less obvious — you can’t hide from reality when reality is 100-degree seawater, or a raging wildfire.

Alaska Public Media:

Thousands of tourists spill onto a boardwalk in Alaska’s capital city every day from cruise ships towering over downtown. Vendors hawk shoreside trips and rows of buses stand ready to whisk visitors away, with many headed for the area’s crown jewel: the Mendenhall Glacier. A craggy expanse of gray, white and blue, the glacier gets swarmed by sightseeing helicopters and attracts visitors by kayak, canoe and foot. So many come to see the glacier and Juneau’s other wonders that the city’s immediate concern is how to manage them all as a record number are expected this year. Some residents flee to quieter places during the summer, and a deal between the city and cruise industry will limit how many ships arrive next year. But climate change is melting the Mendenhall Glacier. It is receding so quickly that by 2050, it might no longer be visible from the visitor center it once loomed outside. That’s prompted another question Juneau is only now starting to contemplate: What happens then? “We need to be thinking about our glaciers and the ability to view glaciers as they recede,” said Alexandra Pierce, the city’s tourism manager. There also needs to be a focus on reducing environmental impacts, she said. “People come to Alaska to see what they consider to be a pristine environment and it’s our responsibility to preserve that for residents and visitors.”

USAToday:

Two women were found dead in a state park in southern Nevada after a group of hikers noticed they had not returned from their hike, authorities said Sunday, where triple-digit temperatures have scorched the region.

While well to the south of the Hawaiian Islands, Hurricane Dora is creating strong winds across the Islands which are creating dangerous fire conditions. https://t.co/12ut6VYhbx — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 9, 2023