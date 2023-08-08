Music Break: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (Theme from Barbie)

August 8, 2023

Dude, it’s August 8th.

Take the damn afternoon off.
Barbie’s pretty good.

I would say it already has a lock on at least one Oscar – Best Song.

Just discovered the first live performance of this, apparently just the other day at Lollapalooza.

Below, the “Official” video.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Music Break: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (Theme from Barbie)”

  1. grtrapp Says:

    August 8, 2023 at 4:20 pm

    As an ecologist, I value all the great information about climate change you give us. But, shouldn’t the title of your information just be something like “Climate Change News” or something similar. The “denial” and “crock” are confusing to new people.

    Gene Trapp Davis, CA

    >

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: