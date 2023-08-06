Trees Can Help in Heat, but Heat Makes Life Harder for Trees

Above, from my interview with NASA expert Benjamin Cook.

AZCentral:

As we work to slow climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we should all draw hope from the way Heat Ready Phoenix, a first-of-its-kind municipal agency, is showing how we can tackle heat risk from every angle.

This ranges from new age approaches like installing reflective “cool pavings” and leveraging technology to better reach at-risk citizens to nature’s original cooling technology — trees.

In fact, Phoenix was the first city in America to commit to achieve “tree equity” in every neighborhood.

This deserves special attention, because trees offer an affordable tool we can use to cool every city while delivering co-benefits for health, wealth and community well-being.

As evidence, the push for tree equity in Phoenix is part of a model collaboration with other municipalities across the region, called the Phoenix Metro Urban Forest Roundtable.

Tucson is leading its own tree equity push called Tucson Million Trees.