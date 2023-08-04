Alberta Fossil Interests Halt Successful Clean Energy Rollout, as Climate Amped Fires, Floods, Storms Rage

Alberta’s United Conservative government is pausing all approvals of large renewable energy projects in response to what it says are rural and environmental concerns.

In a statement Thursday, the government said the Alberta Utilities Commission is to institute a six-month moratorium on approving all wind and solar power projects greater than one megawatt over issues of development on agricultural land, effect on scenery, reclamation security and system reliability.

“We are proud of our leadership in responsible renewable energy development and we are committed to its continued growth,” said a statement from Nathan Neudorf, minister of affordability and utilities.

“This approach will provide future renewable investments with the certainty and clarity required for long-term development.”

With few regulatory barriers to entry and abundant wind and sunshine, Alberta has been a leader in renewable energy development in Canada. In 2022, 17 per cent of the province’s power came from wind and solar — exceeding the province’s 15 per cent goal.

There are another 15 renewable energy projects before the Alberta Utilities Commission, representing hundreds of millions of dollars in investment.

The Business Renewable Centre, a group that links buyers and producers of renewable energy, said Alberta was on track to see $3.7 billion worth of renewables construction by 2023, creating more than 4,500 jobs.

Neudorf said concern over that expansion is being expressed at commission hearings. The commission has written a letter to his office to that effect, he said.

That growth is part of what’s behind Thursday’s announcement, said University of Alberta energy economist Andrew Leach.

“The reason that this is happening is because renewable energy has taken off in Alberta. The power grid is wide open for investment,” Leach said.

“This is just how fast the energy transition is moving. And because Alberta has been open to it, it’s almost gone faster than anybody could have expected.”