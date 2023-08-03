60 Minutes: Colorado River at Breaking Point

August 3, 2023

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “60 Minutes: Colorado River at Breaking Point”

  1. Ten Bears Says:

    August 3, 2023 at 7:04 pm

    Imagine if the Snake / Colombia / Kootenai Complex failed thus

    All it takes is a dwindling snowpack …

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: