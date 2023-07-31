In Phoenix They’re Used to Heat. This is Different.

Bloomberg:

The numbers illustrate just how fragile humans are in extreme heat. And this single indicator showing the limit of human endurance shot up at a time when power systems functioned well and no blackouts occurred.

As temperatures hovered over 110F (43C) for a fourth consecutive week in Phoenix, heat-related illness calls for emergency services spiked to more than double the level seen at this time last year.

Most people in the US tend not to worry about blackouts because they still tend to be fairly uncommon and brief. Even in Phoenix, with its record-breaking stretch of daily highs at or above 110F, the grid is holding.

Blackouts and heat are a deadly combination. Half the population of Phoenix would land in the emergency room if a multi-day blackout struck during a heat wave, and nearly 13,000 people would die, according to a study published in May in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

Last year, Europe experienced over 60,000 heat-related deaths due to uncharacteristically hot weather, according to a recent analysis . The problem was, in part, a lack of cooling infrastructure. But it suggests the fatalities that might occur in the US after a prolonged grid failure.

But that’s not a sure thing going forward. Last week the largest US grid — serving 65 million customers from Washington, DC to Illinois — issued an emergency alert raising concern about its ability to maintain enough power reserves as people crank up their air conditioners.

Fragility is commonplace across US energy infrastructure. “The wires and poles are getting older, and the weather is getting more difficult, and the population’s getting bigger,” says Michael Webber, a professor of energy resources at the University of Texas at Austin.

Most big blackouts in the US are triggered by storms physically damaging the grid — ripping down power lines, snapping poles or flooding substations. But extreme temperatures, hot or cold, can turn out the lights, too. Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 froze gas pipelines across Texas and knocked out power plants whose owners had ignored prior warnings to weatherize their gear. Roughly 4.5 million homes and businesses went darkin sub-freezing temperatures, many of them without electricity for days. More than 200 people died.

Federal data shows that in recent years, as increasingly extreme weather driven by climate change collides with an aging grid, blackouts have been happening more often and lasting longer. A decade ago, the average US home experienced a sustained outage 1.2 times per year, lasting three hours on average, according to the US Energy Information Administration. In 2021 — the most recent year for which data is available — the average number of blackouts per customer had risen to 1.4, with the power out for more than 5 hours.

Emergency managers are acutely aware of the threat. “Electricity is really the cornerstone of disaster recovery,” said Bryan Koon, vice president of homeland security and emergency management at IEM, a disaster management consulting firm. “When you don’t have it, everything is hard. When you have it, everything becomes a little bit easier.”

–

In theory, in Maricopa, healthy people with resources have the ability to flee if the situation is life-threatening. “Flagstaff is only two hours away,” Coleman says, referring to the city which has a higher elevation and therefore is usually cooler than greater Phoenix. It’s likely that many would do just that, but fleeing requires forethought. Many home garage openers and pumps at gas stations are powered with electricity. And how Flagstaff or other Western cities would manage hundreds of thousands of refugees from Phoenix is anyone’s guess.



