In Florida: Record Heat Breaks Barriers for Climate Reporting July 31, 2023

A lot of barriers coming down for local Weather reporters to discuss climate change, or at least it seems so to me.

Exceptional spot above from WTVJ, NBC 6 in South Florida, includes a storm discussion by legendary John Morales, and, below, a particularly striking statement by the Emmy Winner Steve MacLaughlin.

“We have reached a point we cannot return from.” In 25 years of broadcasting, I’ve never uttered these words on tv before. I try to stay positive. I report on not just the problem, but the solution. I try to not be alarmist. But with corals, sirens should be blaring. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/ewvqjCi3j9 — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) July 30, 2023